Mother and son suffer moral policing in Kerala

Kollam native Shamla, 44, and her son Salu, 23, suffered an attack from a local native at Paravur in the district on Monday afternoon while they were having food inside their car near a beach.

The accused, identified as Aashi, was held by police by Wednesday after there were allegations of laxity on the part of the police on acting on the complaint.

The mother and son were returning from a hospital. Since dining at hotels in Kerala is not allowed now due to Covid, they bought food from a hotel and were having it in their car on the beach roadside.

The two said that the accused alleged them of immoral activity and attacked them using an iron rod causing serious wound to Salu's right hand. When they said that they were mother and son, the accused asked for evidence. Their car was also damaged in the incident.