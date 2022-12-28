Duo returning from China test positive for Covid in TN

Mother-child duo, returning from China, test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu had reported 10 positive cases while the number of active cases remained at 51

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 28 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 11:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman and her six-year-old daughter, who returned from China via Colombo, tested positive for Covid-19 at the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The woman, hailing from Virudhunagar near Madurai, and her daughter were subjected to RT-PCR test at the airport when they landed on Tuesday and the results turned positive for coronavirus, the official said.

Both are under home isolation in Virudhunagar.

Their samples would be sent to the state lab for whole genomic sequencing.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu had reported 10 positive cases while the number of active cases remained at 51.

The Tamil Nadu government had intensified the screening of all passengers who arrived at the four airports in the state immediately after the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in China and other countries.

On Tuesday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while inspecting a Covid-19 mock drill at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, here had said that the government is fully prepared to tackle the outbreak, if any.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

A bar you can't pass

A bar you can't pass

'Vanishing right whale must stay on endangered list'

'Vanishing right whale must stay on endangered list'

DH Toon | Jobless stuck in Delhi's 'cold wave'

DH Toon | Jobless stuck in Delhi's 'cold wave'

Arizona racing to bottom of its wells with Saudi's help

Arizona racing to bottom of its wells with Saudi's help

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

 