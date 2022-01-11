Mother leopard takes one cub, wait for second continues

One of the two leopard cubs found in a vacant building at Palakkad district in Kerala was taken by the mother leopard on Monday night, while the forest department officials were expecting that the mother will soon come again to take the second one too to the forest.

Two cubs that were hardly a few days old were found in a vacant building in the human-inhabited locality of the Ummini area of Palakkad which is several kilometres away from the forest.

On Monday night the forest officials set a cage near the building and kept the cubs in a carton inside the cage. The forest officials anticipated that the leopard could be trapped in the cage and later the mother and cubs could be released in the forest areas. But the mother leopard managed to take one cub without entering the cage. Though the forest officials waited till Tuesday morning the mother did not return to take the second one.

Forest department officials said that a similar exercise would be carried out in the coming nights also. The leopard would probably return to take the second cub also. The cubs were being fed with goat milk using feeding bottles.

