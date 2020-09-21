Mother offers to sell all her organs to meet treatment expenses of children

A woman in Kerala has offered to sell all her organs for meeting treatment expenses of her teenage children.

The hapless woman had placed a board in front of the shack in which she stayed with her five children in Kochi stating that 'Mother's body organs for sale (including heart) to pay for her children medical care and pay off debts.'

While two of her elder sons suffered serious injuries in road accidents, her daughter was suffering from a neuro ailment that was affecting her vision also.

The woman, who was reportedly estranged from her husband, was living in a rented house at Varappuzha on the outskirts of the Kochi city. But owing to mounting rent, they vacated the house and put up a shack on the roadside on the container road in the city on Sunday. The family spent the night in the shack despite the heavy rain.

Santhi said that she owed lakhs or rupees of debt to several persons. With the three children becoming sick, she was not able to go for any job. "There was no other options for me and hence I was forced to place such a board. It was not a protest against anyone, but due to helplessness," she said.

With the matter coming to the notice of the government, the family was shifted to a shelter home and the state government assured to take care of the treatment of the children. Some voluntary organisations also came forward offering to meet the expenses of her family. Hence the family returned to their rented home by evening.

The family hailing from North Kerala reportedly came down to Kochi several years back for treatment of the neuro treatment of the girl. In between, two elder sons suffered serious injuries in road accidents that required surgeries.