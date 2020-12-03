Mother takes on daughter to settle personal scores in Kerala local body polls

A 61-year-old housewife in Kerala is contesting the local body election at Palakkad municipality not because of any political agenda, but only with the intention of 'exposing' her daughter who is the BJP candidate at the ward.

Vijayakumari is contesting as an independent candidate against her elder daughter Mini Krishnakumar, who is the BJP candidate of Ward no.18 of Koppam in Palakkad municipality.

Vijayakumari, who has the backing of AAP, alleges that she and her younger daughter Sini have been facing severe physical and mental torture from Mini over the last many years because of family property disputes.

Vijayakumari and Sini alleged that Mini and her husband Krishnakumar, who is a BJP leader, siphoned off about Rs. 15 lakh deposit of the family and are also trying to take possession of their house. Civil and criminal suits in this regard are pending.

Vijayakumari said that she has decided to contest the election to let the people know that Mini who does not take care of her mother would not take care of the people as well.

Meanwhile, Mini told DH that she did not want to comment on the allegations as the cases are pending before the court. She, however, alleged that Vijayakumari is not just backed by rival political parties, but other vested interest groups also.

She also said that she is filing cases for defamation against them and would also approach Election Commission as they are gravely flouting the election code of conduct by distributing pamphlets raising personal allegations.

The Palakkad municipality election is significant for the BJP as it is the lone municipality in Kerala where the saffron party is in power. Polling in the municipality is on December 10.