Move to engage only Brahmins for temple duty in Kerala revoked 

A decision of the Guruvayur temple authorities to recruit only members from the Brahmin community for cooking and serving food at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala was revoked following widespread criticism.

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board that manages the famed temple decided to appoint only Brahmins for cooking and serving food as part of the upcoming temple festival. Notices were also issued inviting quotations for the same. But the move invited severe criticism from various quarters forcing the authorities to cancel the tender.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan's office informed that as soon as the minister came across the matter he intervened to drop the move. It was also decided to do away with the practice of serving food during the festival this time as the festival would be conducted by following Covid-19 protocol.

Sources said that such a practice has been followed for several years. "This time some left fellow travellers who came across the matter had voiced their protest on social media. This prompted the government to revoke the decision," they said.

Check out latest videos from DH: