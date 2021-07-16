Moved by boy's plight, Kerala police gift him a laptop

Sending the message that policing is not just enforcing the law but caring for people too, an 11-year-old boy, helping his grandmother sell fish to eke out a living for the family, has been gifted a laptop by the police after his ambition to become a police officer came to their notice.

Abhijith, a seventh-standard student hailing from Thiruvallam in Thiruvananthapuram city, has received the laptop from Kerala state police chief Anil Kant the other day.

Abhijith's plight came to the police's notice through a section of media. Abhijith and his elder sisters are being taken care of by their grandmother after their parents abandoned them. Their grandmother Sudhadevi used to sell fish to make a living. Abhijith used to carry the containers with fish on his cycle to help his grandmother in her door-to-door morning sales before beginning his studies, online.

As Abhijith's ambition to become a police officer came to the state police's notice, they decided to support him. He was even gifted a special police uniform which he wore while visiting the Police Headquarters the other day with his grandmother and sister to receive the laptop presented by the police.

State police chief Anil Kant and Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham appreciated the boy and advised him to work hard to achieve his ambition to be a police officer.