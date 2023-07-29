Muharram symbolizes spirit of sacrifice: Andhra Guv

Muharram symbolizes spirit of sacrifice, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for the mercy of God on the southern state as Muharram marks the new year in Islam.

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jul 29 2023, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 12:23 ist
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Credit: PTI File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice, which is placed above all virtues of mankind.

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, Nazeer said Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.

Also Read: PM Modi pays tributes to Imam Hussain

He said the remembrance of goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram and called on people to emulate the spirit of Muharram embodying humanism, which is the core principle of Islam.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for the mercy of God on the southern state as Muharram marks the new year in Islam. He added that Muharram is the epitome of sacrifice.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Muharram

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 