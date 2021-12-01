Mullaperiyar water level reaches 142 feet; Kerala former minister terms it 'water bomb'

As the water level of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala reached the permissible level of 142 feet by Tuesday, Kerala has stepped up vigil.

Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Agustine said that the Tamil Nadu authorities were asked to open the spillway shutters only during day time and give adequate alerts.

The Tamil Nadu authorities opened the shutters during the early hours of Tuesday to maintain the water level at 142. Earlier also there were allegations by the people living near the river banks that the water level of the river had gone up with out alerts as the shutters were opened with out adequate warning.

Meanwhile, a CPM leader and former minister of Kerala M M Mani had termed the Mullaperiyar dam as a water bomb over parts of Kerala.

Addressing a public meeting of high range farmers he also alleged that Tamil Nadu was playing politics over the dam by seeking increase of the water level. But the over a century old dam was remaining as a bomb of water over Kerala's Idukki district.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently warned against social media campaigns that the dam was unsafe.

The Mullaperiyar dam situated in Idukki district in Kerala is being managed by Tamil Nadu. Kerala has been demanding construction of new dam after decommissioning the existing one citing safety concerns. Kerala fears that several districts, including Kochi city, might be badly affected in case of any unfortunate incident for the dam.