Mumbai-based businessman murders 6-year-old son before killing self

The bodies of a Mumbai-based businessman and his son, who went missing after their car was found abandoned on Nethravathi bridge near Jeppinamogaru, was traced at Padukere near Katpadi in Udupi district on February 16.

The bodies were identified as those of Gopalakrishna Rai (55) and his son Nameesh (6) who hailed from Balthila in Bantwal. The family of Rai had come from Mumbai in order to participate in a family function.

The police recovered a death note found inside the car, where the father had blamed himself for killing his son. The bodies after the post-mortem process were handed over to the relatives, sources added.

Housewife kills self

A 42-year-old housewife, Uma Prakash, committed suicide by jumping from Nethravathi bridge on Friday evening.

The body of the woman was traced in Ullal on Saturday morning. The woman was last seen on the Nethravathi bridge. Kankanady police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.