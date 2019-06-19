Mumbai police reach Kannur to investigate rape case

A two-member team of officials of Mumbai police have reached Kannur, seeking the cooperation of their Kerala counterparts in the probe of a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, elder son of Kerala CPI(m) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The two police personnel, Sub Inspector Vinayak Jadav and Dayanand Pawar met Kannur Superintendent of Police, Prateesh Kumar Wednesday and held discussions. Jadav later told media personnel that they had not been able to get in touch with Binoy Kodiyeri as his phone was switched off.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint from a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has an eight-year-old son from him.

"We are investigating the case thoroughly and also verifying claims made by the victim in her complaint," said Shailesh Pasalwad, Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara Police Station, where the case has been registered. Meanwhile, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday declined to respond to queries from reporters on the case against Kodiyeri's son, Opposition Congress decided to use it as a political weapon to hit out at the ruling front.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala drew words from Shakespeare's play 'Hamlet', saying "something is rotten in the state of Denmark" and said all is not well in the Marxist party.

Fisheries minister Mercykutty Amma said those who have done wrong would face the consequences, while Law minister A K Balan said Kodiyeri should not be isolated. "It is not right to blame leaders for the wrongs committed by their children," Balan told reporters here. There is nothing wrong if civil society and media are discussing the matter, he said, adding the allegation against Binoy should not be used against the party.

Binoy has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), Pasalwad said. The complainant had got acquainted with Binoy some years ago when she used to work as a bar dancer in Dubai.

Binoy frequently visited the dance bar and the woman got into a relationship with him, the officer added.

She was asked to quit her job by Binoy, who had promised to marry her, he said.