Munawar Faruqui's show held in Hyderabad with huge security cover

Comic Munawar Faruqui's show Dongri to Nowhere was held in Hyderabad on Saturday with a huge deployment of the Telangana police force providing security.

The police had earlier taken BJP MLA Raja Singh, who had threatened an attack on Faruqui and setting the venue on fire, into preventive detention.

A few right-wing activists, who tried to disrupt the show at the Shilpa Kala Vedika in the Hitech city area, were detained by the police.

About 500 cops, many of them in riot gear and wielding batons, were deployed at the venue since Sunday afternoon, with senior IPS officials monitoring the situation. Several policemen were present on and in-front of the stage as the comedian went on with his show in the evening.

Singh, MLA of the Goshamahal constituency in the old city, had earlier appealed the TRS government authorities to deny permission to the controversial comedian's event, stating that he had hurt Hindu sentiments by making ugly fun of revered figures like Lord Ram and Sita.

On Friday, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay had called for the boycott of the show “which mocks Hindu Gods” and condemned Singh's detention.

“As if the comedy circus of TRS government run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana is not enough, now they are bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What is the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program?” Bandi questioned in a tweet.

As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn't enough, now they're bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What's the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program? — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 19, 2022

Faruqui was in Hyderabad upon the invitation of Telangana's IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao.

Faruqui's show on Friday in Bengaluru was cancelled as the Karnataka police reportedly denied permission for the event. The comic stated that he was unable to attend as he missed the flight to the city due to some health issues. He said he took a Covid-19 test.