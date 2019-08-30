Muniyappa seeks expulsion of Ramesh Kumar

Former union minister K H Muniyappa on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and urged her to expel former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and others leaders from Kolar district for alleged anti-party activities.

Alleging that Ramesh Kumar, former minister V Muniyappa, Nazeer Ahmed and senior leader S N Narayanaswamy had worked against him in the last Lok Sabha polls, he said that he had requested the party top brass to expel these leaders from the party immediately.

Muniyappa, who lost against BJP candidate S Muniswamy in Kolar Lok Sabha seat, told reporters that a large number of Congress leaders had supported the BJP candidate and that there was a need to clean up the party now.

Muniyappa, who is also lobbying for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress president's post, said that he had requested the party leaders to elicit views from all leaders before appointing the new president.