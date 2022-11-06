Munugode bypolls: TRS maintains slight lead over BJP after 6 rounds

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday continued to maintain a lead over the BJP after six rounds of counting of votes in the by-poll to Munugode Assembly segment.

According to trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has cumulatively polled 38,521 votes after six rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 36,352 votes.

Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi got only 12,025 votes. The counting would be finished in 15 rounds. The process of counting of votes polled in the high stakes byelection to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district began Sunday morning amid tight security.

Over 93 per cent polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3, which was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August.