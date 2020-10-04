Muraleedharan defends appointment of PR professional to international event

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was in the defensive over allegations that a public relations professional from Kerala, who is also a Mahila Morcha activist, was allowed to attend an international event in UAE last year.

Participation of Smitha Menon, a Kochi based PR professional, at the Indian Ocean Rim Association of Ministers held in UAE in November 2019, has now triggered the row with Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal president Saleem Madavoor petitioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that it involved protocol violation.

While Muraleedharan tried to evade a direct reply to the allegations, Smitha said in a social media post that Muraleedhran had permitted her to attend the event's concluding day after she expressed her professional desire to cover the international event and she went at her own expense.

Though the post was aimed at clearing the air, Muraleedhran's rival camps are now making use of it to target him for permitting the PR personnel to attend the event. Muraleedhran tried to wriggle out of the row maintaining that had any other media professional sought permission, they might have been also allowed.

The allegation of 'protocol violation' against the BJP leader is being used by the left-front camps to counter the protocol violation allegations against Kerala Minister KT Jaleel.