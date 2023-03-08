Muslim couple remarry to secure daughters' future; draws flak

The decision of a Muslim couple from Kasargod in Kerala to re-register their marriage under Special Marriage Act after three decades has not gone down well with some Muslim outfits.
The Council for Fatwa and Research under the Darul Huda Islamic University in Malappuram district flayed the decision. According to a statement, the couple who have been following Islamic beliefs were now re-registering their marriage to over come the Islamic norms with regard to succession of their wealth.
Advocate and rights activist C Shukkur and his wife Sheena Shukkur re-registered their marriage in the presence of their three daughters at Kasargod on Wednesday. They said that they used the International women's day for the event so as to effectively convey their campaign for the need for changing the Islamic succession norms that give only two-third share of parents wealth to daughters.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia
Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index
How Kodavas lost their distinct identity
Women are going gray. Get over it
Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win
MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors
No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why
Air India has the largest number of female pilots
Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'
Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi