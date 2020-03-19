Muslim devotees' contribution helping Tirupati fight COVID-19; Temple closed from Friday for pilgrims

A multi-dimensional vehicle mounted sprayer is helping the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials keep the Lord Venkateswara temple premises free of infections in these virulent times.

The tractor mounted system donated by Abdul Ghani, a Muslim devotee of the Tirumala deity is now moving around the Mada streets diminishing the notions of religious barriers when it comes to the service of the almighty or aid of humanity.

Ghani, a Chennai based businessman is an ardent follower of Srinivasa, as Lord Venkateswara is also known and had offered such gifts in the past for the benefit of the lakhs of Hindu devotees visiting the temple daily.

From Wednesday the TTD, which intensified its sanitation activities in the wake of Covid-19 alarm, has started using the Rs 2.6 lakh system.

Four years back, Ghani (45) had donated an air-conditioned truck for transportation of vegetables to the Nitya-annadaana anna prasadam (free meals canteen) facility run by the TTD near the temple, officials said.

“I make my insignificant contribution when such need in the temple comes to my notice. I do not seek publicity for God's service,” Ghani told DH while excusing himself from revealing his other gifts.

Ghani is visiting the temple for 25 years now. Asked about how he became Govinda’s devotee, Ghani says, “That is a relationship I would like to keep a secret. This is a mutual understanding between me and Him.”

“Venkateswara, Allah or Jesus … I believe that god is one. The ultimate challenge we are facing now is people not understanding this simple equation,” Ghani says.

Describing Covid-19 as unfortunate, Ghani said that “such manmade disasters occur as we fail to understand our humble role in this world.”

The TTD has announced that the Tirupati temple would be closed for pilgrim darshan for one week beginning Friday. All temple rituals inside would be carried as usual, said TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal. A decision to reopen would be taken based on daily review of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the country. Those who are on the hill would be provided darshan but no new entries from Alipiri etc. access points. Last time the Tirumala temple was closed was in 1892 for two days, the official said.