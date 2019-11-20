Muslim extremists promoting Maoists: CPM leader

A CPM leader in Kerala has triggered a row by alleging that some Muslim extremist organisations were supporting Maoists in the state.

“Islamic extremists were now promoting Maoists in Kerala. The presence of Maoists in Kozhikode district was with the backing of Muslim extremist organisations based out of the district. They were watering the Maoists and make them take a weapon against the government. The police should probe into these incidents,” P Mohanan, Kozhikode district president, said while addressing a public meeting.

Mohanan comments came in the backdrop of recent arrest of two Left party workers of Kozhikode — Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal — for alleged Maoist links and invoking Unlawful Prevention of Activities Act against them.

The Congress and one of its key coalition partner in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League, raised strong objections against the CPM leader’s statement and demanded the party leadership to clarify the party stand.

Putting the CPM-led state government in the defensive over the statement, Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress demanded the government to clarify if Muslim extremist organisations were operating in Kerala.

IUML legislative party leader M K Muneer condemned the ‘Muslim extremist’ remark. “The CPM should clarify which organisation was supporting Maoists in Kerala,” Muneer said.

He also accused that it was the CPM that has become the shelter for Maoists in Kerala.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan also welcomed Mohanan’s statement.

The fresh row came at a time when CPM national leaders also expressed differences over invoking the UAPA against CPM workers for their alleged links with Maoists.