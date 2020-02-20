Muslim family conducts Hindu girl's marriage at temple in Kerala

Kerala has witnessed yet another instance of communal harmony prevailing in the state, as a Muslim family initiated the marriage of a Hindu girl staying with them for over a decade, by following Hindu customs, that too at a temple.

The incident took place at Kanhangad in Kasargod district in North Kerala.

Rajeswari, who is now 22, reached the house of Abdullah Abdurahman of Melparamaba in Kasargod over ten years back. She was a native of Tami Nadu and her uncle, who was known to Abdullah, left her at the house as she lost her parents.

Abudullah told DH that his family, comprising wife Khadeeja and three sons, considered Rajeswari a member of the family. She was not interested in schooling and helped the family in all household work.

After two of his elder sons got married, Abdullah, an NRI, and wife decided to look for a suitable groom for Rajeswari too. Since she hailed from a Hindu family, Abdullah decided to look for Hindu bridegrooms and fixed the marriage with a local native Vishnuprasad, who is working in a laboratory.

The bridegroom's family wished to solemnise the marriage at a temple. Since most temples in the locality did not allow entry of non-Hindus, Abdullah decided to conduct the marriage at Manyottu Bhagavathy temple at Kanhanagad, where there is no bar on non-Hindus entering it. Abdullah's relatives also participated in the marriage and they gave gifts like gold ornaments to the bride.

Recently, Kerala had witnessed the authorities of a mosque initiating the marriage of a Hindu girl hailing from an economically weak family.