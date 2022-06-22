Muslim League leader attending RSS event creates uproar in party

An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader participating in a function organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has triggered a row within the IUML leadership.

Former IUML MLA, and senior leader, K N A Khader attended ‘Snehabodhi’ cultural meeting organised on Tuesday at the Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode. Senior RSS leaders were also present at the event, in which Khader was felicitated.

With photos of Khader’s presence at the event going viral on social media, senior IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and MLA M K Muneer condemned it. Sources said the party would be seeking an explanation from Khader, who said he only went to attend a cultural event, and not an RSS meeting.

In the 2021 state Assembly elections, Khader contested from Guruvayur constituency, in Thrissur district, but was defeated. He again made headlines when he offered prayers at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple while campaigning.