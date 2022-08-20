Muslim league slams Kerala gender-neutral initiative

Muslim league slams Kerala gender-neutral initiative

The state government was trying to enforce gender neutrality measures in schools

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Aug 20 2022, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 05:54 ist

Continuing its campaign against the gender-neutral initiatives at schools in Kerala, a senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League has said that allowing boys and girls sit together in schools will create problems.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam made the controversial remark as a sequel to a remark of party senior leader and MLA M K Muneer the other day that gender neutrality measures could lead to sexual exploitations of minor boys.

Salam told reporters that students would lose attention in studies if girls and boys were made to sit together in classrooms.

The state government was trying to enforce gender neutrality measures in schools. The government would be urged to keep off from it, he said.

Muneer had made controversial statements earlier also.

Male attire imposed

He asked why male attire was being imposed on female as part of gender neutrality and why not males were asked to wear female attire.

He also asked if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would wear sari and blouse.

Muslim outfits in Kerala had recently taken open stand against the gender-neutral measures as the state government was considering introducing gender neutral uniforms and converting separate schools for boys and girls to mixed ones.

Following pressure from the Muslim outfits the state government even recently announced that it had no plans to introduce gender neutral uniforms in all
schools.

Kerala
India News
gender neutrality

