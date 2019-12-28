Muslim outfit holds huge anti-CAA protest with family

Demonstrators carry flags and placards as they attend a protest rally, organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, a Muslim religious group, against a new citizenship law, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

 Hundreds of members of Muslim outfit 'Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath' staged a protest here on Saturday with their families in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, as demonstrations continued across Tamil Nadu.

The protestors gathered near the Alandur court here, raised slogans and held placards and party flags, demanding the drawal of the Act. Tight security was provided to ensure no untoward incident took place, police sources said.

Early this week, the main opposition party in the State assembly, DMK, along with its allies had taken out a huge rally here against the amendment to the Citizenship Act and warned of intensifying the agitation. According to the amended Citizenship Act, non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014,to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship. 

