Muslim students top Ramayana quiz, win hearts

Two students from an Islamic college at Malappuram district in Kerala were hailed throughout for having emerged winners in an online quiz on Ramayana.

Mohammed Basith and Mohammed Jabir, students of the eight-year Wafy course offered by the Coordination of Islamic College, were among the winners of the quiz on Ramayana. The two study the Wafy programme in Islamic studies—which includes two years of preparatory, four year of undergraduate and two years of postgraduate courses, and is coupled with a recognized university degree in a secular discipline—at the KKSM Islamic and Arts College at Valanchery.

The online quiz was organised by Kerala’s leading publishing house DC Books to mark the ongoing Malayalam Ramayana month. Basith and Jabir were among the five who emerged as winners.

Basith and Jabir were widely appreciated for their knowledge of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The two told the media that they were learning about all religions as part of their course. They also said that their college fully supported learning about all religions.

“Religious books such as Ramayana are part of Indian culture, and all Indians should read it. No religion promotes hatred, they only promote religious harmony,” they said.