Muslim women forum in Kerala presses for addressing gender discrimination before UCC 

While various Muslim outfits have been expressing concerns that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will curtail religious rights and freedoms, a forum of progressive Muslim women in Kerala is pressing for ensuring gender justice in personal laws before going for UCC.

NISA, a forum of progressive Muslim, said in a presentation to the Law Commission that the need of the hour was codification of all Muslim personal laws by doing away with gender discriminations. NISA also submitted representation to the Kerala government and suggested amendments in various personal laws.

Also Read | Hospital ward closed following snake scare in Kerala

NISA secretary V P Suhara, who has been fighting for gender discriminations in Muslim personal laws over the last many years, said that the Indian Succession Act, Divorce Act, Guardians and Wards Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act should be amended so as to ensure fundamental rights for Muslim women and children.

"It is unfortunate that the Muslim personal laws were not codified even around 75 years after the Constitution that prohibits discrimination in the name of religion, caste and sex came into effect," said Suhara.

The discriminations in the Muslim personal laws got much attention recently after a Muslim couple hailing from Kasargod in Kerala registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on this International women's day on March 8 around three decades after their marriage as per Muslim traditions in 1994. The purpose was to ensure that their three daughters could inherit their wealth. As per the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act daughters are entitled to only two-third of their father's wealth.