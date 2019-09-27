Muslims will not find a place to live in India: Owaisi

People of the country should understand the motive of Sangha Pariwar which is trying to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Father of Nation, pushing Mahatma Gandhi behind. Otherwise, Muslims and the people belonging to backward communities will not find a place to live in India, warned MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking at the public function organised by the district unit of AIMIM here on Thursday, he stated, when US President Donald Trump called Modi as Father of Nation, Modi who was beside Trump did not correct him. The people of the country should keenly observe such developments, the MP told.

Under the illusion of Secular party, Congress exploited Muslims for 70 years in the country. "Should you become a slave if the Congress became secular? Muslims youths of the new generation should understand it. Spit out Lolly pop given by the Congress", Owaisi thundered.

Rahul Gandhi defeated in Amethi, his home constituency and won in Kerala as about 35% Muslims voted for him there. "How can you accept such a person as your leader? Don't expect anything from the Congress which has become a sinking boat. Captain of the ship has fallen into the sea", he told.