Muthoot Finance employees resume strike

A section of employees of Muthoot Finance, a leading gold finance firm, in Kerala has resumed their strike alleging that 167 employees were being terminated by the firm.

A large section of employees of Muthoot Finance were on 52-day long strike during August-October demanding wage revision. The strike was called off on October 11 after the management assured an interim increment of Rs. 500 and initiate pay revision measures soon.

However, a section of employees staged a stir in Kochi on Tuesday alleging that 167 employees who took part in the strike were being terminated and over 40 branches being shut.

The Kerala government labour department officials have convened a talks between the management and employees on Wednesday.

Muthoot Finance managing director George Alexander had earlier stated that all 300 branches in Kerala that were affected by the strike would be permanently shut in a phased manner.