Religious leader under fire for abusing Mahatma Gandhi

MVA govt to take action against Kalicharan Maharaj for abusing Mahatma Gandhi

The matter was raised in the lower House by state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik of the NCP

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 14:47 ist
Screengrab of Kalicharan Maharaj addressing the conclusion session of  two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur. Credit: Video screengrab

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has assured to take action against Kalicharan Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader, for using abusive language against Mahatma Gandhi.

Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj, while addressing the conclusion session of  two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, used derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi, and also praised his assassin Nathuram Godse. 

The issue figured in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with members from both Treasury and Opposition benches being unanimous over action against Kalicharan Maharaj. 

“I assure that there would be action (against Kalicharan Maharaj)…the MVA government would gather information and strong action would follow,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.The matter was raised in the lower House by state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik of the NCP. 

State Congress president Nana Patole, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress also spoke on the issue. 

“The derogatory language made by Kalicharan Maharaj….the ‘farzi baba’ has gone viral on social media platforms. You can differ from Bapu’s ideology but how can the killer of Gandhiji be glorified…over the last seven years this is happening…temples (of Nathuram Godse) are being built…let's take action and set an example,” said Malik. "The farzi baba may have spoken elsewhere (Raipur)...but he is based in Akola in Maharashtra," he said and urged the Chair for action against Kalicharan Maharaj.

“Mahatma Gandhi is ‘maha manav…there are statues of Gandhiji in 56 counties and such insulting language is used,” said Wadettiwar pointing out the incident.  “We agree that there should be strict action against such statements,” added Mungantiwar.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Mahatma Gandhi
Nathuram Godse
MVA
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 