MVA govt to take action against Kalicharan Maharaj for abusing Mahatma Gandhi

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has assured to take action against Kalicharan Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader, for using abusive language against Mahatma Gandhi.

Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj, while addressing the conclusion session of two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, used derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi, and also praised his assassin Nathuram Godse.

The issue figured in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with members from both Treasury and Opposition benches being unanimous over action against Kalicharan Maharaj.

“I assure that there would be action (against Kalicharan Maharaj)…the MVA government would gather information and strong action would follow,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.The matter was raised in the lower House by state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik of the NCP.

State Congress president Nana Patole, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress also spoke on the issue.

“The derogatory language made by Kalicharan Maharaj….the ‘farzi baba’ has gone viral on social media platforms. You can differ from Bapu’s ideology but how can the killer of Gandhiji be glorified…over the last seven years this is happening…temples (of Nathuram Godse) are being built…let's take action and set an example,” said Malik. "The farzi baba may have spoken elsewhere (Raipur)...but he is based in Akola in Maharashtra," he said and urged the Chair for action against Kalicharan Maharaj.

“Mahatma Gandhi is ‘maha manav…there are statues of Gandhiji in 56 counties and such insulting language is used,” said Wadettiwar pointing out the incident. “We agree that there should be strict action against such statements,” added Mungantiwar.

