MVA is intact, says Sanjay Raut amid political buzz

Amid intense speculation about the possibility of a near-repeat of the “political earthquake” in Maharashtra like that of October-November 2019, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was intact.

Over the past few days, there have been reports that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar is inching closer to the BJP, however, the latter has denied the reports.

“The BJP is trying to spread all kinds of confusion and rift by spreading various rumours,” Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Pawar saheb, who is in Baramati, had spoken to Uddhav ji. He is expected to be back in Mumbai in the evening. Ajit Dada was in the MVA rally in Nagpur…Ajit Dada had travelled to Mumbai with Uddhav ji together to meet the victims of the heat stroke….they all respect each other,” Raut said.

He also accused the BJP of trying to create a rift in other political parties and rampantly misusing central agencies. “Ajit Dada is very much part of the MVA,” he said.

Raut’s statement comes close on the heels of Congress President and Gandhi-family emissary KC Venugopal calling on Thackeray in Mumbai.

“Very soon, Rahul Gandhi will be meeting Uddhav ji,” he said.

On the other hand, the three MVA partners had launched preparations for the May 1 mega rally of the tri-party alliance in Mumbai.

It may be recalled that on November 23, 2019, the BJP in an overnight coup carried out by it -- amid efforts by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to forge the MVA -- had installed its government in the state under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis with the support of a breakaway faction led by Pawar, who was Deputy Chief Minister. However, the senior Pawar ensured that the rebels returned and the government collapsed in three days.