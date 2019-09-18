'My daughter should be last victim of banner culture'

Trying to come to terms with the loss of his daughter after an illegal hoarding fell on her last week, the father of the 23-year-old techie on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to politicians in Tamil Nadu to ensure that such tragic incident don’t recur in the future.

“Such incidents should not happen in the future. That is my only request,” Ravi, the victim’s father, said, with folded hands. His wife had on Sunday broken her silence by seeking strict punishment for those who were responsible for her child’s death.

The distraught father and mother of Subhasri, the young techie who was run over by a tanker lorry after she fell from her two-wheeler on a main road on the outskirts of the city, were inconsolable and could not control their tears on Wednesday during DMK President M K Stalin’s visit to their residence.

Subhasri’s death on Thursday last had sent shock waves across Tamil Nadu with people seeking strict action against political parties that erect hoardings illegally. Political parties too, one by one, jumped onto the bandwagon by asking their cadre not to erect hoardings or flex banners for party events in the state and even warned them of action if they did not heed to the advice.

Though the AIADMK also asked its cadre not to erect banners in the future, none of its leader have so far visited Subhasri’s residence to condole her death. The hoarding that fell on her was erected by a former AIADMK councillor Jayagopal welcoming deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam for his family wedding.

Ravi also made an emotional appeal to Stalin to ensure that such incidents don’t recur. “Subhasri’s father told me that her daughter should be the last victim of the banner culture in Tamil Nadu. We have conveyed our condolences. But we know no amount of condolence or support can help them overcome the loss,” Stalin said.

On the former councillor not being arrested even a week after the incident, Stalin said the AIADMK government was playing a drama. “They could have arrested him immediately after the incident. But I don’t want to politicise the issue,” Stalin said.

Erecting hoardings to welcome political leaders without necessary permission is legendary in Tamil Nadu for all political parties are partners in the crime. But it took the death of Subhasri for political parties to wake up to the harsh reality of how these banners can snuff out the life of a young person.