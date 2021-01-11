My decision on politics final, don't cause pain by protesting: Rajinikanth to fans

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday declared that there was no room for any rethink or reconsideration on his decision of not taking the political plunge due to health reasons. The actor also asked his fans not to “cause further pain” to him by organising protests demanding that he launches a political party ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

“I have explained in detail the reasons why I am not able to take the political plunge now. I have announced my decision. I appeal to my fans not to cause further pain to me by organising protests asking me to join politics,” the 70-year-old actor said in a statement.

Read: Rajinikanth exits as political reality kicks in

Rajinikanth's statement posted on his verified Twitter page came a day after hundreds of his fans gathered at Valluvar Kottam here demanding that the actor “reconsider” his decision not to launch a political party and contest the 2021 assembly elections.

The superstar had on December 29 issued a three-page statement announcing that he will not be able to launch his political party and contest the 2021 elections as promised in 2017. He had cited his “poor health” and the Covid-19 pandemic as the reasons for his decision to pull out of politics.

However, the actor's fans have been organising Twitter campaigns and held a protest on Sunday here demanding that Rajinikanth reconsider his decision. In the statement on Monday, the actor said he was pained that his fans organised the event despite opposition from the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

Also Read | Rajinikanth: From a definite announcement to the withdrawal

But, the actor said he was happy that the members conducted the protest in a “peaceful and dignified” manner. “I also appreciate the members of the (Rajini Makkal) Mandram who did not participate in the protests,” he said.

Rajinikanth, who underwent a renal transplant in 2016, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on December 25, six days before he was to announce the date of launch of his political party, after his blood pressure showed “severe fluctuations.” Though he was discharged on December 27, doctors advised him not to indulge in activities that would put him at risk of catching Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Tamilaruvi Manian, who was advising Rajinikanth on politics, said the actor will neither support nor oppose any party this elections.