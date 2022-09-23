My health is good, I’m resting: Deve Gowda

My health is good, I’m resting: HD Deve Gowda

I’ll carry out political, parliamentary and party responsibilities from home, said HD Deve Gowda

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 12:21 ist
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has said that his health is “good” and that he has resumed political activities.

In a statement, the JD(S) supremo said he will continue to stay home for a few more days before venturing out and requested party workers not to visit him at his Padmanabhanagar residence for the time being.

“I was not keeping well and doctors advised me to stay home. Doctors have asked me to rest at home for some more time,” Gowda, 89, said.

“I’ll carry out political, parliamentary and party responsibilities from home. In a few days, I will visit the party office myself and hold talks with party workers,” he said.

Gowda thanked Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and other leaders who visited him to check on his health.
 

