My tormentor forcibly added some popular names in my complaint: Hyderabad woman

In a major twist in the rape and other atrocities case FIR on 139 people in Hyderabad, the victim woman has revealed that she named some prominent personalities in her complaint after forced to do so by one “Dollar Bhai”.

Based on the complaint of a 25-year-old woman, the Hyderabad police had, on 20 August, registered a case of rape and sexual assault against 139 persons – some of them women. The woman claimed that since 2009, she was raped, gang-raped around 5000 times by several men and was video graphed in objectionable positions to be used as porn content.

Among those she accused are leaders of a student union, doctors, jewellers, media and film industry operatives, acquaintances of relatives, and some from places like Bangalore, USA.

Some of the accused were cited as “NAME NO IDEA” in the First Information Report. The FIR also stirred controversy with the inclusion of the name of a popular TV anchor and an actor.

On Monday, the lady appeared before the media, accompanied by leaders of the SC/ST groups.

“The agonizing ordeal I went through is true. But I had mentioned some names as “Dollar Bhai” alias Srikar Reddy tortured me, threatening to kill me, my parents,” the woman said.

“I apologize to those who were wrongly named in the FIR,” she said while asking for severe punishment to those who tormented her, “so that no other woman goes through the same pain.”

The case was registered under various IPC sections like 376 (2), 509, 354 dealing with rape, sexual assault, outraging women’s modesty, and provisions of the SC ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

In her complaint, the woman stated as unemployed said that she was married off to one man from Miryalaguda in June 2009 and her ordeal began with sexual harassment and physical assault by her husband’s family members. She took divorce from him in December 2010 and joined a college for further studies.

The woman also complained that several men had tortured and threatened to kill her in different ways like by pouring acid, petrol. “They run an online sex racket. Many girls are victims of their heinous acts like me.”