Mystery of Kerala transgender activist's death deepens

Anannyah was found hanging in her flat in Kochi on Tuesday while her partner Jiju was found hanging in a friend's flat on Friday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 24 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 22:25 ist

The nystery of the death of Kerala transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex deepened with reports that the postmortem examination found unhealed wounds on her private parts.

According to sources, the postmortem report received by the police seems to be substantiating Anannyah's complaints of severe health problems after undergoing sex reassignment surgery. The police would be holding detailed discussions with the doctors and a medical board might be formed for further inquiry.

Anannyah was found hanging in her flat in Kochi on Tuesday while her partner Jiju was found hanging in a friend's flat on Friday. Both of them were suspected to have died by suicide.

Anannyah had alleged medical negligence by the private hospital where she had undergone sex reassignment surgery about an year back.

Kerala
Transgender
Death

