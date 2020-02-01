Mysuru-Arasikere train travel time reduced

The South Western Railway, Mysuru Division has reduced the travelling time of a few trains between Mysuru and Arsikere. The journey time is reduced from a minimum of 15 minutes to a maximum of 35 minutes, from Saturday.

According to the communication released by the Railways, Scientific time-tabling and optimal utilisation of physical infrastructure at terminal stations at Arsikere helped as this is expected to benefit a cross-section of rail users.

Train number 56267 Mysuru-Arsikere passenger has been speeded up by 35 minutes. As per the revised time table, it will depart Arsikere at 5.40 am and reach Mysuru at 9.30 am.

Train number 56268 Mysuru – Arsikere passenger train is speeded up by 15 minutes between Hassan and Arsikere with revised timing. However, there will be no change in train time table between Mysuru to Hassan. The train starts from Mysuru at 6.20 pm and reaches Arsikere at 10.25 pm, early by 15 minutes.

Train number 56266 Mysuru to Arsikere passenger speeded up 15 minutes between Hassan to Arsikere with revised timing. There will be no change in train time table between Mysuru to Habanghatta. The train departs Mysuru station at 6.30 am and reaches Arsikere at 10.25 am.