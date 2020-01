The election process to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor to Mysuru commended on Saturday. Regional Commissioner Yashwanth, also a presiding officer, arrived at MCC Council hall, to conduct the election.

MLCs KT Srikantegowda, R Dharmasena, Sandesh Nagaraj and Marithibbegkwda reached MCC for Mayor election. JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda, who has maintained a distance from the party activities, also attended the event.