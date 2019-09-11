Naidu postpones Chalo Atmakuru to Sept 18

Former Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will undertake Chalo Atmakuru programme on 18 of this month. The decision came after the state police thwarted Naidus visit to Atmakuru and resorted to mass house arrests of TDP leaders.

Meanwhile, police have forcefully shifted the inmates of a relief camp in five buses and sent them home in full police protection. Buses left for Piduguralla, Atmakuru, Macharla, Gurajala, and Dachepalli where factionism opened tentacles after Jagan took over.

Speaking to media at Undavalli TDP state president Kala Venaktrao said that there would have been no need of a protest if the police acted in advance and restored TDP workers to their homes.

"We will wait and watch to see if the administration protects the interests of the common man," he said.