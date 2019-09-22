Naidu’s riverfront home for demolition within a Week, n

The riverfront residence of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu belonging to Lingamaneni Ramesh is marked for demolition by the authorities along with four more structures in the long list of 31 such structures built below the maximum flood level of river Krishna. The house is spread across 1.3 acres on the banks of river Krishna in Guntur district.

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) slapped the final notice for demolition and pasted the notices on the walls of the house while Naidu was away in Hyderabad. The CRDA however, gave seven days time to premises owner to voluntarily demolish the structures. The authorities will dismantle the structure if the owners fail to comply with the order, by 25 September.

In its showcase notice served on 27 June, the CRDA sought a reply from Ramesh, to give documentary proof on why the structure should not be demolished. Mr MV Vengopala Rao, who has a power of attorney of the said property, met the CRDA commissioner on 15 July and explained that they have permission from the Panchayat and has been paying property taxes regularly. However, the owners failed to submit documentary proof within the stipulated ten days forcing the CRDA to initiate final action.

The YS Jagan Reddy government has made its intentions clear since it came to power in May this year that the house of Naidu will be demolished. The government first dismantled Praja Vedika, a huge Hall built adjacent to the bungalow where Naidu used to meet people coming with representations despite a request of Naidu to allocate that building to facilitate a meeting with party workers and the general public.

Naidu’s house has become a prestige issue for both parties. It is a fact the Chief Minister Jagan has to reach the secretariat via Naidu’s house every day and a chance encounter becomes unsavoury for both the leaders. The rift becomes more evident during the recent floods in Krishna River. The government contended that the bungalow on the riverfront is vulnerable to flood. But Naidu and his party leaders alleged that the government was wanted to retain the floodwaters to see that the area is inundated.