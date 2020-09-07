Nalin Kumar Kateel recovers from Covid-19

BJP Karnataka state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has been recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from hospital.

He will be under quarantine for a few days on the advice of doctors.

"With the blessings of Goddess Kateel Durgaparameswhari and the love and wishes of everyone, I have been cured of the corona. Presently, doctors have advised quarantine for a few days," he said in a tweet on Monday.

Kateel said he saw the Almighty in the doctors, nurses and health workers who are striving day and night fighting the pandemic by risking their own lives.

The MP tested positive for coronavirus on August 30.