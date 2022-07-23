Nanjiyamma brings more cheers to Kerala tribes

Nanjiyamma brings more cheers to Kerala tribal community

Nanjiyamma, aged 62, gave all credits to the film director K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, for making her a playback singer

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jul 23 2022, 06:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 06:23 ist

A day after a woman from a tribal community was elected as the President, the tribal community of Kerala has more reasons to cheer as a folk singer from the community won the national film award for the best female playback singer.

Nanjiyamma, who hailed from the Irula tribal community in the Attappadi tribal village of Palakkad district in Kerala, shot to fame through the title song of the award-winning Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

She had earlier received a special jury award in the state film awards.

Nanjiyamma, aged 62, gave all credits to the film director K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, for making her a playback singer.

Till then she used to sing only for a local folk art forum of Attapadi.

Sachy also gave her a role in the film.

Best director

Sachy, who was selected as the best director for Ayyappanum Koshiyum, died in June 2020 a few months after the film was
released.

It was a small-time actor and folk art performer Pazhani Swami who introduced Nanjiyamma to Sachy.

Swami also plays a role in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was shot at Attappadi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
tribes
tribal communities

What's Brewing

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Eating in the dark

Eating in the dark

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

 