Narayanasamy condoles death of Congress MP

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 28 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 21:49 ist
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday condoled the death of Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar following Coronavirus infection.

Expressing grief over the death,the Chief Minister said in a condolence message that "In the passing away of Vasanthakumar, the TNCC has lost a great and dedicated leader." Recalling his close association with the late Vasanthakumar,Narayanasamy said he was a hard working entrepreneur who contributed a lot to the Congress.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

