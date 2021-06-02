Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu send 'best wishes' to Telangana on its formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said it is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

"Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and wellbeing of the people of Telangana," Modi tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people of the state.

Telangana is home to age-old traditions and is known for its rich history, diverse cultural heritage and architectural grandeur, he noted.

"The state and its able people have contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of its people," Naidu said.