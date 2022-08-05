Narrow escape for family as car plunges into swollen stream in Kerala

Four members of a family, including a six-month-old child, had a narrow escape after their car fell into a swollen stream in Kottayam district on Thursday night.

Fire and Rescue Services sources said that the family was said to have taken an unfamiliar route, using Google Maps, while traveling from Kochi to Thiruvalla, in Pathanamthitta district. Timely intervention of some local residents saved them.

The car that fell into a swollen stream at Parechal near Kottayam town—it went unnoticed because of heavy rains and waterlogging on the roads—had a woman, her mother, six-month-old child and brother in it. The incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday. Upon hearing screaming, some nearby people dived into the stream, tied the car to a post with a rope, and pulled out the passengers unhurt.

A few days ago, a father and his two daughters died in a similar accident—their car too had plunged into a swollen stream in Pathanamthitta district.