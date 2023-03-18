NASA's images sought to prove Kochi garbage fire

NASA's images sought to prove Kochi garbage fire

There were allegations that the fire was due to a sabotage attempt by private agencies that took the contract for the garbage treatment

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 18 2023, 02:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 02:18 ist
Fire and rescue personnel try to put out the fire which broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. Credit: PTI Photo

As part of the ongoing investigation to find the cause of the recent fire at the Brahmapuram garbage plant in Kochi, the city police are trying to get images from the American space agency Nasa’s earth observatory.

Kochi city police commissioner K Sethuraman said the images from the earth observatory were being sought as part of efforts to identify the exact place from where the fire broke out. A request for the relevant images from Nasa’s earth observatory was being placed through the IMD.

Also Read: Kochi fire must be an eye-opener for cities, state governments

There were allegations that the fire was due to a sabotage attempt by private agencies that took the contract for the garbage treatment. The fire was suspected to have broken out simultaneously in many parts of the garbage heaps spread over 60 acres.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kochi
Kerala
NASA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

 