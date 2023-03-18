NASA's images sought to prove Kochi garbage fire

As part of the ongoing investigation to find the cause of the recent fire at the Brahmapuram garbage plant in Kochi, the city police are trying to get images from the American space agency Nasa’s earth observatory.

Kochi city police commissioner K Sethuraman said the images from the earth observatory were being sought as part of efforts to identify the exact place from where the fire broke out. A request for the relevant images from Nasa’s earth observatory was being placed through the IMD.

There were allegations that the fire was due to a sabotage attempt by private agencies that took the contract for the garbage treatment. The fire was suspected to have broken out simultaneously in many parts of the garbage heaps spread over 60 acres.