Nation needs development files: KCR hits out at BJP's support for 'The Kashmir Files'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has hit out at the BJP governments at the centre and in various states for promoting 'The Kashmir Files'.

The movie by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley over three decades back. The film which is receiving a tremendous response at the box office is also backed by several BJP ruled states. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat etc governments have made it tax-free, allowing more people to watch the movie.

The film however is accused of promoting hatred against one community.

Also Read | Govt duty bound for rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits: Pralhad Joshi

None other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the movie has “rattled the entire eco-system” in response to his opponent's categorisation of the movie as propaganda.

On Monday, KCR said that the BJP, “which failed to deliver anything good in the last eight years” is capable of only dividing the people along religious lines.

“(There should be development files.) A progressive government would dwell on files on employment, industry, irrigation, tribals, GDP etc,” KCR said while questioning as to “what purpose The Kashmir Files serves.”

“There is a poisonous social media campaign unleashed (based on the film).”

Also Read | Pawar hits out at inaccuracies in 'The Kashmir Files'

The Telangana CM said that the Kashmiri Pandits should be properly reinstated while accusing the BJP government of failing to do so.

Discounting the BJP's victories in the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh etc states, KCR predicted that the “nation is heading for a total revolution in 2024.”

“At present, there is a clear void at the central level. I am engaged in national politics, talks with other parties now. Let us see how it can be filled up,” KCR said.

KCR who has teamed up with poll tactician Prashant Kishor said that advocates, students, and various other sections of the society are being approached for their engagement to bring about a change in the country.

Check out the latest videos from DH: