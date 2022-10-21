Navy intercepts 'suspicious' boat in Palk Bay

Navy intercepts 'suspicious' boat in Palk Bay

The boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 21 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 14:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The Indian Navy on Friday intercepted a 'suspicious' boat on the Palk Bay. The boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the early hours of Friday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu fisherman shot at by Indian Navy personnel

The Navy's statement came in the backdrop of reports and allegations that an Indian fisherman sustained injuries after it opened fire. "Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The (Navy) ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury."

"The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable," a Defence PRO tweet said, without elaborating.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, it added. Further details are awaited. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss alleged in a tweet that the fisherman, while fishing at Kodiyakkarai, was injured in "firing by the Indian Navy." 

