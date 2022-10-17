Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan clear air on surrogacy controversy; submit documents

Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are believed to have put an end to the controversy over them conceiving through surrogacy by submitting documents of their register marriage six years ago and surrogacy in December 2021 before a new law came into force to authorities of the Health Department.

The documents were submitted on Saturday by lawyers representing the couple before a three-member inquiry committee headed by a joint director of Directorate of Medical Services (DMS). The panel was constituted to inquire whether Nayanthara and Sivan followed rules while filing for surrogacy as commercial surrogacy is not allowed in India following passage of a Bill by Parliament in December 2021.

“Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan registered their marriage six years ago and they decided to conceive through surrogacy in December last year. Since there was a controversy over the issue, we have submitted documents to prove that no law has been violated,” a source told DH.

Read | SC to examine plea against provisions of Surrogacy, ART Acts

The couple, through their legal representative, also argued that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 will not be applicable to them as the new Act came into force only in 2022. “The application for surrogacy was filed in 2021, following all rules that existed then,” the source added.

After the new Bill came into existence, only ‘altruistic surrogacy’ is allowed in India, which means the carrying mother should not receive any monetary assistance except the medical expenses. Another source said the inquiry panel is likely to submit its report to Health Minister Ma Subramanian in the next few days, as the probe is almost complete.

The inquiry committee also visited the hospital where the surrogacy was registered to check for documents. “The committee’s findings will be put out in the public domain,” the second source added.

Nayanthara and Shivan, who dated each other for over five years, tied the knot at a private ceremony on June 9 in Mamallapuram with the Bay of Bengal forming the backdrop.

On October 9, Shivan posted a picture on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with a caption that read, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa (father & mother). We are blessed with twin baby boys.”

The internet was abuzz with Shivan’s post with many raising questions whether the couple followed the rules as commercial surrogacy is banned in India since December 2021. However, some pointed out that Nayanthara or Shivan as couples or the leading actress in her individual capacity might have opted for surrogacy.

Commercial surrogacy was banned in India after the parliament passed The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 in December 2021 which came into effect on January 25, 2022. Only ‘altruistic surrogacy’ is now allowed, which means the carrying mother should not receive any monetary assistance except the medical expenses.