NDA ally in Kerala seeks action against CPI(M) for 'glorifying' China

The Democratic Party, an ally of the BJP-led NDA, on Saturday demanded action against the ruling CPI-M in Kerala for "glorifying" China at its ongoing party meetings.
State party president George Sebastian said the Centre should take steps to initiate a probe in the matter. "They enjoy the country's democratic freedom and then glorify China at the ongoing district party meetings. This is nothing but an anti-national act and a case should be registered," said Sebastian.
"The Centre should probe if they are getting funds for praising China," he added.
Also Read — Political row over rejecting Kerala's tableau for Republic Day
Last week, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan asked the CPI-M to spell out its policy on China as two of its top leaders have been speaking in different tones.
Veteran CPI(M) politburo members S Ramachandran Pillai and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a gap of few days, had come out with divergent views on China following which Satheesan asked the party whether the national interest of their own country or that of China was more important.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back
Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy
Design accident-free roads
Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid
Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer
Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders
PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame
Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?
Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under