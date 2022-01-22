NDA ally in Kerala seeks action against CPI(M) for 'glorifying' China

Action sought against CPI(M) for 'glorifying' China

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Jan 22 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 11:55 ist
CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his party in hot soup over their stance on China. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Democratic Party, an ally of the BJP-led NDA, on Saturday demanded action against the ruling CPI-M in Kerala for "glorifying" China at its ongoing party meetings.

State party president George Sebastian said the Centre should take steps to initiate a probe in the matter. "They enjoy the country's democratic freedom and then glorify China at the ongoing district party meetings. This is nothing but an anti-national act and a case should be registered," said Sebastian.

"The Centre should probe if they are getting funds for praising China," he added.

Also Read — Political row over rejecting Kerala's tableau for Republic Day

Last week, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan asked the CPI-M to spell out its policy on China as two of its top leaders have been speaking in different tones.

Veteran CPI(M) politburo members S Ramachandran Pillai and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a gap of few days, had come out with divergent views on China following which Satheesan asked the party whether the national interest of their own country or that of China was more important.

