NDA govt has established peaceful biz climate: MoS

The NDA government at the Centre has worked on establishing a peaceful business climate in the country and taken several steps for internal security, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he also referred to abrogation of Article 370 and said it was achieved without any violence.

"Our government has also worked on establishing a peaceful business climate.The government has taken a firm stance on internal security. There have been no terror attacks in Indian cities. The trend in the last decade has been reversed. This is despite hard internal security decisions taken by the government," he said.

One such decision was to scrap special powers under Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This was a long standing problem which the BJP was committed to resolve it and wanted all central laws should apply to every part of the country.

"Removal of Article 370 was a decisive step towards this goal. We managed this without any violence. We also took international community into confidence and did not bow to any pressure from any quarter," Reddy said.

On the economic front, he said the government had undertaken several reforms and measures such as corporate tax reduction to achieve its goal of 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024-25, he added.

Since 2014, a total of 37.34 crore "Jan Dhan bank accounts had been opened and the average deposit size has gone up from Rs. 1,000 in March 2015 to Rs. 2,853 in October 2019 which indicates wide usage of the accounts," he said.

Over 1.12 crore new jobs and 51 lakh entrepreneurs have been created through disbursement of MUDRA loans from 2015 to 2018 as per a survey of the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, he said adding Rs 5.71 lakh crore amount had been disbursed to 12.27 crore borrowers.

According to him, political stability in the country allowed the government to take tough decisions such as not joining the RCEP (regional comprehensive economic partnership).