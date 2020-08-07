NDRF team reaches Kerala's Idukki to help landslide-hit people: HM Amit Shah

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached Kerala's Idukki to assist local administration in rescue and relief operations for the landslide-hit people there, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

At least 14 people were killed and over 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers in Idukki in Kerala.

"Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala) due to landslide.

"Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has reached the spot to provide all possible assistance to the administration with the rescue work. May injured recover soon," Shah tweeted.