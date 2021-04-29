Near-total lockdown in Kerala from next week as Covid surge continues

While a near-total lockdown was already announced in Kerala on Saturdays and Sundays, similar restrictions will be put in place from next Tuesday. Only essential services would be allowed and shops would be allowed to carry out home delivery only.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was found that many were getting infected even without close proximity with the infected and hence stringent measures were required. A total lockdown will be imposed only as a last resort, he said.

On Thursday, 38,607 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the total cases reported in Kerala so far to 15,33,984. Number of active cases reached 2,84,086 by Thursday. The test positivity rate also stood at 24.5 per cent.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers's Association, a forum of government doctors, suggested that at least two week lockdown would be required to contain the ongoing surge.

Public meetings were already banned and places like malls, parks and sports complexes were shut. It was decided on Friday to stop film and serial shootings also.

The Chief Minister said that even as it was found that many were getting infection even without close proximity with the infected, it did not necessarily mean that the infection was spreading through air. But the mutated variants of the virus seem to be having a high chance of entering human bodies. He urged the people to impose a self lockdown and to wear double-mask and ensure social distancing.

Anticipating a scarcity of hospital beds, the state health authorities have also revised the discharge policy. Patients with mild issues and having no symptoms for 72 hours would be discharged and advised to remain in home isolation. Steps like setting up oxygen war rooms and oxygen parlours are also being initiated.